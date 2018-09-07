Community members learn life-saving techniques in ‘Stop the Bleed’ training course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A program born out of tragedy has the potential to save countless lives. On Friday, Sept. 7, members of the community took the training to "Stop the Bleed."

In the first half of August, Milwaukee averaged about one homicide per day. Some of the people might have been saved.

That's why when Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin approached the city's Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) about offering their "Stop the Bleed" training.

"If an incident happens in their presence, they're able to at least stabilize person until a first responder can arrive," said Reggie Moore, OVP Director.

So, OVP put out the word and community members and frontline service providers filled a room at the hospital campus. Community organizer Richard Diaz answered the call.

"Everyone who lives in neighborhood that's high in violence, especially gun violence, you need to learn training like this to save your life or someone else's," said Diaz.

"Stop the Bleed" was developed after the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. Many victims died because people just didn't know what to do and the same can be said in Milwaukee.

"When an incident happens there's usually someone, a bystander or someone who is a witness of the incident oftentimes feels helpless," said Moore.

The participants learned to put pressure on a bleeding injury, to pack an open wound and, if it's still bleeding, to use a tourniquet.

Bleeding injuries can result from many things, besides crime, like in the home and on the job -- the immediate response is the same.

"If we can get everyone in the community trained we can save more lives," said Melanie Sinclair, Foredtert Community Hospital Trauma Coordinator.

Once you complete the training, you'll get a certificate of achievement.