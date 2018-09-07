Dashcam video: Alleged burglars crash into woods fleeing Wauwatosa police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Alleged burglars lead police on a chase before going off the road and crashing into the woods.

It happened Tuesday night, Sept. 4 in Wauwatosa.

It started with a 911 call from a homeowner on Menomonee River Parkway, who could hear the suspects inside their home.

When an officer got to the home, the two suspects drove off.

The officers tried to stop the car but they just kept going. The chase eventually sped up and the vehicle crashed into a wooded area a few blocks later.

A 56-year-old man and a 54-year-old man -- both with extensive criminal history -- were taken into custody.

Charges are being referred.