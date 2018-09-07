‘Educate, preserve and promote:’ The Indian Nation’s largest cultural celebration kicks off Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Indian Nation's largest cultural celebration kicks off Friday, Sept. 7 -- and it's all happening along Milwaukee's lakefront. Kasey spent the morning at Maier Festival Park ahead of the singing, dancing, and feasting.

About Indian Summer Festival (website)

Organized and Incorporated in 1985 as a 501(c) 3 organization, Indian Summer Inc. was formed for the purpose of organizing and presenting an American Indian ethnic festival at the Summerfest Grounds the weekend after Labor Day each year. The mission of Indian Summer Inc. is to educate, preserve and promote American Indian cultures; showcase the diversity that exists within tribal cultures; provide economic opportunities to our people and strengthen communication and understanding.

Indian Summer Inc., also presents an annual golf outing to raise funds for the Indian Summer Scholarship, Education Day held from 9am to 2pm on Friday of the festival weekend and Winter Pow Wow held the second weekend in March at the Wisconsin State Fair Park.