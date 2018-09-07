Latest food trend: Bubble waffle ice cream

TEXAS/SOUTH MILWAUKEE — There are more food trends than you can count these days and the latest is adding some pop to your ice cream.

One sweet creation that is becoming more popular in America, the bubble waffle ice cream!

Bubble waffles have been a popular street food in Hong Kong for decades.

One Texas chef has been working to perfect his recipe and is excited to share his treat with others.

He explains what makes it a special treat.

“It just looks like a regular waffle but it has a lot of bubbles outside of it. The texture is a little bit different because it’s crunchy on the outside and really soft inside,” said Sean Cao, chef.

Aside from being tasty, the bubble waffle ice cream is also photogenic.

Want to try one for yourself? AM Ice Cream in South Milwaukee offers bubble waffles with a variety of ice cream flavors and toppings. It’s located at 1232 Milwaukee Avenue in South Milwaukee.