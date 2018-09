KENOSHA — The man accused of being behind the wheel of a fatal hit-and-run in Kenosha pleaded not guilty in the case on Friday, Sept. 7.

Paul Turner, 29, is accused of hitting and killing 19-year-old Zachariah Bulanow.

It happened near 75th and Green Bay in Kenosha back in July.

Turner told investigators he thought someone was trying to kill him and he was driving as fast as he could to get away.