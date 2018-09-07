MPD: Suspect wanted in connection to 5 south side armed robberies arrested

MILWAUKEE — Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with five armed robberies that happened on Milwaukee’s south side on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Police said the businesses that were hit are are located in the following areas:

6300 block of S. 13th Street (Shell gas station near 13th and College)

3800 block of S. Howell Avenue (gas station near Howell and Howard)

3700 block of S. Howell Avenue (gas station near Chase and Bradley)

200 block of W. Holt Avenue (Taco Bell near S. 1st Place and Holt)

100 block of W. Oklahoma Avenue (Arby’s near Oklahoma and Chase)

The robberies started around 1 a.m. and ended around 9:45 p.m.

In some cases, employees said the suspect threatened them with a gun or knife.

Officials announced Friday, Sept 7 the suspect was arrested.

Charges will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.