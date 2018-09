× Muskego man arrested for 3rd OWI after officer catches him speeding on I-43

EAST TROY — A Muskego man was arrested for OWI, third offense, accused of speeding on I-43 near Miramar Road early Friday morning, Sept. 7.

It happened just after 1 a.m.

Officials with the Town of East Troy Police Department said an officer pulled over the 24-year-old Muskego man for traveling 88 miles-per-hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone.

The driver was cited for Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of THC, IID Tampering/Fail to Install/Violate Court Order (2nd+), Exceed Zone Posted Speed and Operating While Revoked.