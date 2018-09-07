New Berlin women celebrate turning 100 years old 🎂

NEW BERLIN — Two women blew out the candles at a senior living facility on Friday, Sept. 7. They are both turning 100 years old!

Regina Kubicki and Bernice Keef are becoming centenarians this month!

Regina turned 100 on September 1, Bernice will turn 100 on Saturday, Sept. 8.

To help them celebrate, New Berlin’s mayor presented them with a proclamation.

There was also a performance by the Broadway Civic Singers.

Both of them live at Heritage at Deer Creek.

Happy birthday to both of them!