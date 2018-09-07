‘No working smoke detectors:’ Candle may have sparked early morning house fire in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — Firefighters on Friday morning, Sept. 7 responded to the scene of a house fire in the area of 70th Street and North Avenue. The call came in around 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found moderate fire and smoke on the second floor of the home.

The Wauwatosa Fire Department along with a Milwaukee Fire Department engine placed the fire under control in less than 20 minutes.

A resident of the home, who was sleeping on the second floor, was awakened by fire in the bedroom. The resident tried to extinguish the fire prior to the fire departments arrival.

The second floor suffered significant fire and smoke damage. The first floor and basement suffered water damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting the tenants with lodging and other needs.

No working smoke detectors were found in the home.

The exact cause of the fire is undetermined — but officials believe it may be related to a candle located in the second floor bedroom. The fire does not appear to be suspicious and the investigation has been closed by the Fire Prevention Bureau.