Police: 2 shot, injured in separate incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday night, Sept. 6. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the area of 34th Street and Sheridan Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had been taken to a local hospital by known associates. The investigation revealed that two subject were involved in an on-going dispute. As the dispute escalated, the suspect retrieved a firearm and shot the victim.

The victim, a 31-year-old woman, is being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. A suspect in the shooting has been arrested.

Around 8:15 p.m. officers were called out to the area of Burleigh and Buffum for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim stated that he was confronted and assaulted by two subjects. During the assault, one of the suspects shot the victim.

The victim was treated on the scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department and conveyed to a local hospital.

The investigation is on-going and MPD continues to search for a suspect.