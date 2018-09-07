Police respond to stabbing in Darien’s West Park; suspect taken into custody

DARIEN — Delavan police responded to a stabbing that happened in West Park located in the Darien on Thursday night, Sept. 6.

Officials say it happened shortly after 10:15 p.m.

According to police, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Walworth County Jail. Charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety have been referred to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office.