Recognize them? Milwaukee police look to identify 2 burglary suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying two people involved in two business burglaries that happened early Wednesday, Sept. 5 and early Thursday, Sept. 6.

According to police, the first burglary happened around 2:30 a.m on Wednesday at the Bollywood Grill on North Jackson Street.

Police say the suspects pried open a small window with a screwdriver and entered into the restaurant. An alarm was tripped — causing the suspects to flee out of the window.

The second burglary happened on Thursday at around 2:15 a.m. at the Starbucks on Wisconsin Avenue. Both of the businesses were burglarized by the same two suspects.

Authorities say the suspects entered the locked coffee shop from the north side of the building. They attempted to pry open a locked cash register — but were unable to grab anything from the register.

The shorter of the two suspect left through the main entrance doors of the hotel while the taller of the two left through the Wisconsin Avenue entrance.

Officials describe both suspects as male, black, 20 to 25 years old, weighing 150 to 165 pounds with a slim build and short black hair.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a white tank top, dark blue jeans and blue shoes. The second suspect was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jean shorts and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information, please call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.