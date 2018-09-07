Sounder sleep: Pick out bedding to help you get your best Z’s

MILWAUKEE -- When did sleep become such a struggle? Liz Kores with Macy's joins Real Milwaukee with the scoop on the different products that could help you sleep better.
Mattresses
- A good mattress is the foundation for a good night`s sleep.
- You should replace your mattress every 8-10 years.
- Try before you buy! You`re going to spend approximately one-third of every day on this mattress - pick the right one!
- Invest in a mattress pad - it will extend the life of your mattress by keeping it cleaner!
Pillows
- Choose a pillow that best fits your type of sleep.
- Side sleeper - extra firm to support the spine
- Back sleeper - medium to firm to cradle the head
- Stomach sleeper - soft pillow to keep the neck in a more neutral position
- Combination - opt for a medium fill
• Fills
- Down is the most luxurious. It holds its shape with a little fluff.
- Memory Foam is dense and sponge-like - it evenly distributes body weight and provides the maximum support
- Down Alternative - This might be best for people with severe allergies, it`s available in a variety of support levels.
- You should replace your pillows at least every three years, although people with severe allergies might want to replace every six months. A hypoallergenic pillowcase is also a good idea!
- If you have neck and shoulder pain, consider keeping several different pillow types and swap them out every couple weeks - it will switch up the positioning of your neck and help you avoid strain.
Bedding
Make your bed a sanctuary to sleep - outfit it with attractive sheets, blankets and comforters so that it looks inviting, setting the stage for a perfect night`s sleep.
Sheets
- We hear a lot about threadcount, which is the number of horizontal and vertical threads per square inch. Generally, the higher the threadcount, the softer the sheet and the more likely it will wear well over time. Threadcount ranges from 200-800. o Cotton - Durable and stays cool
- Jersey - Affordable and breathable, particularly great if you get cold at night.
- Supima cotton - Supima is a certified long-staple fiber, meaning that it can be spun into fine, strong yarns, making the soft, luxurious and long-lasting.