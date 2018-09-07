Sounder sleep: Pick out bedding to help you get your best Z’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- When did sleep become such a struggle? Liz Kores with Macy's joins Real Milwaukee with the scoop on the different products that could help you sleep better.

Mattresses

A good mattress is the foundation for a good night`s sleep.

You should replace your mattress every 8-10 years.

Try before you buy! You`re going to spend approximately one-third of every day on this mattress - pick the right one!

Invest in a mattress pad - it will extend the life of your mattress by keeping it cleaner!

Pillows

Choose a pillow that best fits your type of sleep.

Side sleeper - extra firm to support the spine

Back sleeper - medium to firm to cradle the head

Stomach sleeper - soft pillow to keep the neck in a more neutral position

Combination - opt for a medium fill

• Fills

Down is the most luxurious. It holds its shape with a little fluff.

Memory Foam is dense and sponge-like - it evenly distributes body weight and provides the maximum support

Down Alternative - This might be best for people with severe allergies, it`s available in a variety of support levels.

You should replace your pillows at least every three years, although people with severe allergies might want to replace every six months. A hypoallergenic pillowcase is also a good idea!

If you have neck and shoulder pain, consider keeping several different pillow types and swap them out every couple weeks - it will switch up the positioning of your neck and help you avoid strain.

Bedding

Make your bed a sanctuary to sleep - outfit it with attractive sheets, blankets and comforters so that it looks inviting, setting the stage for a perfect night`s sleep.

Sheets