× Undefeated teams clash in Week 4 of the High School Blitz

Plenty of undefeated match-ups for week 4 of the high school football season. That included the FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week. Menomonee Falls visited Marquette High at Hart Park in Wauwatosa. Marquette was able to pick up the big win 42 to 7. To see that and all the games featured this week, just click on the videos.

Muskego vs Catholic Memorial

A big one in Waukesha, Catholic Memorial hosting Muskego, both coming in unbeaten. Muskego's Alex Current gets the hand-off on a double fake reverse and goes 32 yards for the go ahead score.

Muskego goes up 28-14 before Memorial finally makes a move. Luke Fox finds Tate Kopolos down the seam for the scoring pass. Memorial holds Muskego and gets the ball back for one more shot

and Fox delivers, finding Joe Sikma for the 7-yard slant TD. Crusaders down one, and they go for two and the win. But Hunter Wohler gets thru for the first hit and the Warriors defense makes the biggest stop of the game. Muskego goes on the road and gets the one point win, 28 to 27.

Wauwatosa East vs Wauwatosa West

Bragging rights on the line between Tosa East and Tosa West, both teams looking for their first win. West gets on the board on this Marcellus Williamson short run. Trojan defense tightens with some hard hitting and shutting down the Red Raiders offense. Williamson then gets on the board again early in the second after a nice long drive. West is the best this season, winning 27 to 7.

Port Washington vs Cedarburg

Cedarburg looking for its first win hosting Port Washington in a North Shore conference contest. The Pirates hit pay dirt on the first drive, Deron Spicer goes up the middle for 20 yards and the score. Bulldogs driving right back, Jake Leair hits Carson Biber for the long pass and they are in the red zone. But on 3rd and 12, it's a fumble and Tristan Griswold takes the ball on a vacation all the way to the end zone. Port wins this one, 46 TO 20.

Milwaukee Madison vs Milwaukee Hamilton

Pulaski Stadium the site for Milwaukee Madison and Milwaukee Hamilton. Wildcats Josh Johnson power rolls on this 61 yard run

setting up the first score and an 8-0 lead. Madison takes to the air, Travirelle Kimbrough-Moore airing it out to Richard Burdine for 28 yards, but the drive would stall. Hamilton's drive would not. Johnson going 21 yards on another hard run down to the goal line, setting up another score and a 16-0 lead. All Hamilton in this one, 54 to nothing.

Living Word Lutheran vs St. John's Northwestern Military Academy

A Midwest Classic match-up at Price Savis field where St. John's Northwestern Military Academy calls home hosting Living Word Lutheran. Early in the 1st, on 4th down, Eric Otto finds Hayden Bensch who makes a great one handed grab for the touchdown. Living Word takes all of one play to settle down or ramp up as Maurice Woods shows off his moves taking this one 67 yards to pay dirt and giving the Timberwolves a 7-6 lead. All Living Word Lutheran wins this one 41 to 8.