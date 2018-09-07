US Marshals seek Ricardo Ross, accused of disturbing crimes against his spouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals are searching for 37-year-old Ricardo Ross of Milwaukee -- a man they consider armed and dangerous.

"If you see him, please don't try to make contact with him," the U.S. Marshal told FOX6 News. "The wife says there have been domestic issues in the past."

Ross is accused of disturbing crimes against his spouse. But the allegations of a shooting against her are truly horrifying.

"Ricardo Ross is wanted for a shooting that he was involved with on the north side with his wife," the Marshal explained.

According to police reports, a series of arguments between Ross and his wife were becoming violent. They were arguing over a litter of puppies in her care. Ross allegedly grabbed a baseball bat and struck her multiple times. The incident occurred at their home near 39th and Cherry.

On May 28, the victim was walking the puppies outside with her brother when Ross took to gun violence to resolve their dispute.

"The argument got heated and he pulled out a gun and fired a couple rounds, hitting her once in the leg,” the Marshal said.

The victim told police on the scene that Ross continued to pull the trigger on the gun even after running out of bullets. He drove off with his wife's car. He hasn't been seen since.

"I believe he's still in the Milwaukee area," the Marshal said. "I believe he may be on the south side. He used to live on the south side and maybe he went back."

Ross does have ties outside the state. He was born in Mississippi and he has family there.

Ross is described as 6' tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has two noticeable tattoos on his left and right hand that say "old money" and "new money."

If you know where Ross is, do not approach him. Contact police by calling their tipline, 414-297-3707.