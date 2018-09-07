State Patrol shares daschcam video of I-41 crash; reminds drivers to move over for law enforcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY -- A crash along I-41 in near Kaukauna has the Wisconsin State Patrol reminding driver of the state's "Move Over Law" and the dangers posed by impaired or inattentive drivers.

The crash happened Tuesday night, Sept. 4 at around 8:45 p.m. in Outagamie County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper stopped a vehicle to issue the driver a warning for a defective headlight. Moments after the trooper returned to their squad car, another vehicle driving southbound crossed the fog line, just missed the police squad car and struck the car that was pulled over.

The driver of vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle was not seriously injured but does face several charges related to the incident.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.

Wisconsin’s Move Over Law requires drivers to shift lanes or slow down when approaching emergency responders, tow trucks, utility or highway maintenance vehicles stopped along a roadway with warning lights flashing. More information on the law can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website.