'We cannot wait:' Cher to perform at Fiserv Forum on May 12, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Cher will perform at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, May 12, 2019 as part of her Here We Go Again Tour. Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m.

“Do you believe that we get the chance to welcome Cher, one of the world’s most legendary entertainers, to Fiserv Forum on May 12!?!,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “Cher is a trend-setter in all facets, and we cannot wait to see what she has in store for us.”