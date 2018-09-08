12th annual Tomato Romp: Giving back while getting messy 🍅

MILWAUKEE — It was a sea of red on Milwaukee’s east side on Saturday, Sept. 8 as dozens participated in the 12th annual Tomato Romp Festival.

The event marked the popular rotten tomato fight for hunger. It was inspired by “La Tomatina Fight” in Spain.

Here’s how it works: a fenced-in area on North Avenue — between Prospect and Oakland — is filled with hundreds of tomatoes. Participants, some wearing mostly white, run inside to smash and throw tomatoes at each other.

Many people stopped by to watch the action.

Eight-thousand pounds of rotten tomatoes were donated with the fight proceeds going to the Riverwest Food Pantry.

