2nd annual Harbor Fest celebrates revitalization of Milwaukee’s waterfronts

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee held a bash on Saturday, Sept. 8 celebrating all things on the water.

The second annual Harbor Fest took place in front of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s School of Freshwater Sciences.

It was put on the the relatively new Harbor District, a group hoping to revitalize Milwaukee’s Harbor.

There was a boat parade and even a meet and greet for the fish who live along our shores.

There are big things happening in the Harbor District; a new park, Harbor View Plaza, is set to open next year.