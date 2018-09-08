City of Jefferson staying optimistic while bracing for Rock and Crawfish Rivers to crest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON -- It's bittersweet news for the residents of Jefferson. The rivers that divide the town are no longer forecasted to crest this weekend, but later next week. For city officials, it just means more time to prepare and worry.

In Jefferson, things move pretty slowly -- everything but the water.

"We started filling sandbags earlier in the week," said Timothy Freitag, city administrator.

Roughly 1,500 bags to be specific. This, as the city deals with a river basin that continues to rise.

"Most of the impact on Jefferson has been on public facilities," said Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann.

There is a bit of good news: the water that was supposed to crest Saturday, Sept 8 is now cresting Monday, Sept. 10.

City officials say they just want to get it over with.

"I don't know that I'm relieved, I'd just as soon get there and start the water levels going down," Freitag said.

City leaders are nervous because there are two rivers in Jefferson, the Rock River and Crawfish River, that are feeding into each other. When the two bodies of water combine, it is an awful lot of water moving very quick.

“What happens to the north of us all makes its way through the community," said Freitag.

Looking around parts of the city, swollen rivers and flooded banks are evident but until water levels get uncontrollable, residents appear to be taking it in stride.

"People are doing well, it's kind of a business as usual attitude right now," Mayor Oppermann said.

Folks are finding more excuses to enjoy the water than worry about it.