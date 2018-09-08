× Hot dog-eating champ eats pizza in record time

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Can you eat a 7-pound pizza in an hour? That’s what Miki Sudo did Thursday.

Sudo has won the women’s category in the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest for the last five years. On Thursday, she took on Slice of Vegas’ Double Down Pizza Challenge where she had to eat a 7-pound pizza in less than an hour to win.

Sudo also was looking to beat the current first place holder, who had finished the pie in 38 minutes. Sudo did it with three minutes to spare.

Sudo says all the food in the eating contests tastes good for the first minute but then she remembers how much more she has to eat.