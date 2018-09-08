‘It can surprise you:’ High waves, dangerous currents prompts advisory on Lake Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There is a warning on the water this weekend. High waves and choppy waters have made for some dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan.

Choppy waters and huge waves are not ideal if you're out on Lake Michigan.

"I love water, I like marinas," said Bob Debroux, Madison.

Conditions are perfect for Bob Debroux of Madison. He was taking photos of the fury on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Debroux is visiting from Madison, happy to observe the rough waters from the shore.

"You can see them come together and just rise up and water is tremendously powerful," said Debroux.

Off the water is the best place to be this weekend. A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect until Monday morning, Sept. 10.

"It can surprise you if you're not used to it or not monitoring conditions," said Milwaukee Fire Department Capt. Michael Palmer.

Captain Michael Palmer is part of the Milwaukee Fire Department's Dive Rescue Team.

"When the easterly wind pushes water up on the beach near the shore and then when that water recedes back into the lake, it can create rip currents and that's what's dangerous for swimmers," said Palmer.

On Thursday, Sept. 6 a teen in Kenosha was swept away after he jumped off the North Pier.

A wave pushed a man in the water as he walked along the lakefront in Chicago early Saturday.

"Outside of the break wall, the conditions are pretty harsh right now," said Palmer.

With the dangers there is some beauty -- best to be admired from dry land.

"Mother Nature at its best," said Debroux.

There have been 33 drownings in Lake Michigan so far this year. It is a reminder not to underestimate the power of the water.