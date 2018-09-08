Learn what it takes to become a first responder at MATC’s Fire, Police, EMS Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- Celebrating the men and women who protect us and encouraging others to join the profession. Milwaukee Area Technical College hosted the Fire, Police, and EMS Expo in Oak Creek Saturday, Sept. 8.

About MATC Fire, Police, EMS Expo (website)

The Fire/Police/EMS Expo is a FREE event sponsored by Milwaukee Area Technical College and the Milwaukee Fire Historical Society!

Events include:

- FREE EXPO T-shirts to first 1,000 visitors

- Emergency Vehicle Parade - 9:00 a.m.

- September 11 Memorial Ceremony - 9:30 a.m.

- Challenge Activities for children and adults including MFD Mobile Survive Alive House, obstacle course and coloring contest

- Demonstrations including tactical, EMS, vehicle extrication, police motorcycles and canines

- Flight for Life (weather and emergency dependent)

- Safety information - FREE gun safety locks

- FREE snacks and refreshments

- Antique fire and police vehicles on display

- Fire/Police/EMS Flea Market

- MATC Protective Services instructors and students demonstrating training and performance standards

- Protective Services job fair

- Food truck food court (food available for purchase)

- Auction benefiting Milwaukee Area Junior Fire Institute and Police Officer Support Team