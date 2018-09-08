× Police: 3 shot, injured in separate incidents across Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating multiple shootings that took place across Milwaukee Friday night, Sept. 7 and early Saturday morning, Sept. 8. Three people were injured as a result.

The first shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. on Friday near 14th and Greenfield.

According to police, officers found a 23-year-old man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim told police he was walking in the area when multiple gunshots were fired. He then felt pain and realized he was shot. Crews with the Milwaukee Fire Department treated him and took him to the hospital.

The shooting is under investigation and police continue to search for a suspect.

The second shooting was on Friday night, just after 10 p.m. near 41st and Garfield.

Police say the victim, a 31-year-old man, was involved in an argument with a group of men. That’s when someone from the group began firing gunshots. The victim received a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital by family members.

Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

The third shooting happened near 47th and Hope early Saturday morning, at around 12:40 a.m.

Officials say one person was shot. There is no word on the age or gender of the victim.

Their injuries are unknown, but police say the investigation is ongoing.