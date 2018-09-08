Recognize her? Menomonee Falls police seek suspect accused of stealing liquor from Metro Market

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying a suspect accused of stealing liquor from the Metro Market on County Line Road.

Police say it happened on Monday, Sept. 3 at around 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 5. just before 9:30 a.m.

The suspect is described as female, white, thin build, usually wearing athletic style clothing with a black and white striped purse.

Police say she intentionally concealed several bottles of liquor valued at $343.92 and walked past the last point of sale without making payment to Metro Market on two separate occasions.

She fled in a dark blue or dark gray Ford Focus station wagon, (Unknown plate), driven by a man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.