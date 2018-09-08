× Volunteers wanted for storm cleanup help in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties

FOND DU LAC COUNTY/DODGE COUNTY — Powerful storms rolled through southeast Wisconsin last week Tuesday, Aug. 28. Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties were hit hard and suffered major damage. Emergency management officials are looking for volunteers to help in the cleanup effort.

According to a news release, the majority of the workload scheduled to be done will be in the Osceola and Cascade areas.

Volunteers can register at the United Way Volunteer Reception Center set up at the Plymouth Fire Station located at 111 East Main Street in the City of Plymouth.

The Volunteer Reception Center will be open Sunday, Sept.9 through Friday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Volunteers are needed from the hours of 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept through Saturday, Sept. 15.

The news release says emergency management from both counties is requesting volunteers who are willing and able to do strenuous physical labor as well as those who can provide support services. At this time, we are not asking for equipment or specialized resources.

Residents affected by the storms are reminded to call 2-1-1 to report your damages and/or identify needs you may have.