3 young men shot to death at White Castle in Detroit

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: An exterior view of a White Castle restaurant, April 12, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City. White Castle has introduced the meatless 'Impossible Slider' burger. The burger, which sell for $1.99, are about twice the size of White Castle's regular sliders. The patties, made primarily of wheat protein and potato, are the first plant-based burgers sold in an American quick-serve restaurant.
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: An exterior view of a White Castle restaurant, April 12, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City. White Castle has introduced the meatless 'Impossible Slider' burger. The burger, which sell for $1.99, are about twice the size of White Castle's regular sliders. The patties, made primarily of wheat protein and potato, are the first plant-based burgers sold in an American quick-serve restaurant.
DETROIT — Authorities say three young men were shot to death in a White Castle on Detroit’s west side.
Police say the three men believed to have been in their late teens or early 20s were found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds at around 12:25 a.m. Sunday in the restaurant’s lobby. The restaurant’s windows had bullet holes and handguns were recovered at the scene.
Police say they have no immediate suspects.
It wasn’t immediately known if the three men were customers or workers at the restaurant, if they might have shot one another or if anyone might have witnessed the shootings.