End of summer doggie dip raises money to turn shelter dogs into service dogs 🐶

LITTLETON, Colo. -- The dog days of summer came to a close Saturday, Sept. 8 with a canine pool party in Colorado, which raised money for a great cause.

"This is total chaos! If you love a dog having a good time, this is the place to be," said a dog lover.

Stephanie Barres brought her dog Valli, pitching in $15 at the gate for a pool pass. The proceeds benefited Freedom Service Dogs of America.

"So fundraisers like this truly help us be able to change lives," said Erin Conley, Freedom Service Dogs of America.

Conley's goal is to turn shelter dogs into service dogs.

"We put the price tag at about $30,000 to train each dog and then match them with their person," said Conley.

Their trained service dogs can open doors and turn on lights. Many are given to veterans and service members for free.

"It's really a magical moment and it really gives people more independence. That's what we're all about -- giving people that independence that maybe their disability took away from them and giving it back to them through a dog, so it's really a cool moment," said Conley.

While the dogs might not be cut out for service work, they certainly had fun fetching big bucks for a worthy cause.

"This is always the end of the summer, is shutting down Pirates Cove with the dogs having fun," said Barres.