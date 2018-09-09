10-0 Chicago: Green Bay Packers’ 100th season begins vs. Bears at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers kicked off the regular season Sunday night, Sept. 9 vs. the rival Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.
The following Packers’ players were declared inactive ahead of Sunday’s matchup:
- 8 QB Tim Boyle
- 11 WR Trevor Davis
- 27 S Josh Jones
- 36 S Raven Greene
- 42 LB Oren Burks
- 70 T/G Alex Light
- 82 WR J’Mon Moore
T David Bakhtiari (offense), S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (defense) and LB Kyler Fackrell (special teams) served as captains for the season opener.
The Chicago Bears were the first to get on the board, scoring a touchdown early in the first. With the extra point, it was Bears 7, Packers 0.
The Bears scored a field goal early in the second, extending their lead to 10-0.
44.501341 -88.062208