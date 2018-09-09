× 10-0 Chicago: Green Bay Packers’ 100th season begins vs. Bears at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers kicked off the regular season Sunday night, Sept. 9 vs. the rival Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.

The following Packers’ players were declared inactive ahead of Sunday’s matchup:

8 QB Tim Boyle

11 WR Trevor Davis

27 S Josh Jones

36 S Raven Greene

42 LB Oren Burks

70 T/G Alex Light

82 WR J’Mon Moore

Week 1 is finally here! Get familiar with the entire #Packers roster before kickoff. 📸: https://t.co/rrW53nIdd6 #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/eofwG0vfwh — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 9, 2018

T David Bakhtiari (offense), S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (defense) and LB Kyler Fackrell (special teams) served as captains for the season opener.

The Chicago Bears were the first to get on the board, scoring a touchdown early in the first. With the extra point, it was Bears 7, Packers 0.

Chicago gets on the board first. Bears lead 7-0 with 7:11 remaining in the first.#CHIvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 10, 2018

The Bears scored a field goal early in the second, extending their lead to 10-0.