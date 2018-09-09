10-0 Chicago: Green Bay Packers’ 100th season begins vs. Bears at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 09: Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers #12 throws during the first quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers kicked off the regular season Sunday night, Sept. 9 vs. the rival Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.

The following Packers’ players were declared inactive ahead of Sunday’s matchup:

  • 8 QB Tim Boyle
  • 11 WR Trevor Davis
  • 27 S Josh Jones
  • 36 S Raven Greene
  • 42 LB Oren Burks
  • 70 T/G Alex Light
  • 82 WR J’Mon Moore

T David Bakhtiari (offense), S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (defense) and LB Kyler Fackrell (special teams) served as captains for the season opener.

The Chicago Bears were the first to get on the board, scoring a touchdown early in the first. With the extra point, it was Bears 7, Packers 0.

The Bears scored a field goal early in the second, extending their lead to 10-0.

