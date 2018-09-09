× MFD: Early morning house fire spreads to neighboring homes; several displaced

MILWAUKEE — Several people are displaced and a home is total loss after a fire in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, Sept. 9.

Firefighters were called to a home near 40th and Garfield around 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy flames coming out of a two-and-a-half-story home. The fire spread to two other homes on both sides of the house.

Officials say firefighters had to cut down tree branches to get access to all three homes involved. There was also water access issues so temporary water towers had to be set up to help.

Everyone from all three homes were evacuated safely with no injuries.

Fire officials say the initial home was a total loss. Investigators are looking at the other two homes that were affected. They are not believed to be total losses.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced from the three homes. There is no word on how many people or families that includes.