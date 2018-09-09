× Report: September 9 is most popular birthdate in the United States 🎂🎁🎈

MILWAUKEE — If you celebrate your birthday on Sept. 9, you’re probably not alone.

A report from the Daily Viz says the most popular birthdate in the United States is Sept. 9.

The report analyzed the average number of births per day, from 1994 through 2014.

Some celebrities who celebrate birthdays on Sept. 9 include Adam Sandler and Hugh Grant.

September is also reportedly the most common month for birthdays.

Those celebrating in September were most likely conceived around the holidays.