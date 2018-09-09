Zoom past the animals as you ride through the Milwaukee County Zoo in their ‘Ride on the Wild Side’ event

MILWAUKEE -- Sunday, Sept. 9 is the only time of the year you get to ride your bike inside the Milwaukee County Zoo as part of the "Ride on the Wild Side" event.

About Ride on the Wild Side (website)

With its hills, winding paths and beautiful setting, the Milwaukee County Zoo is a great place to ride your bike. At the Zoological Society of Milwaukee's annual bike ride fundraiser, you can do just that. Kids of all ages can cruise in the Critter Caravan, a special 2.5-mile kids' route through the Zoo. Their favorite plush-toy animal friends can tag along in a bike basket or backpack. Seasoned riders with a passion for pedaling can choose one of the distance routes (10, 17 & 27-mile rides) that start at the Zoo and continue north along the Menomonee River Parkway and the Oak Leaf Trail.

Kids can enjoy a post-ride snack, make some crafts and get a temporary tattoo in the Kids Zone. After the ride, all participants can park their bike in the Bike Corral and enjoy lunch. Rides start at 8 and 8:15 a.m. The registration fee includes entry to the Zoo and parking, a continental breakfast, lunch and a long-sleeve T-shirt. Remember to bring your bike helmet!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Special thanks to our…

Bike Corral sponsor: Mathnasium–The Math Learning Center

Kids Zone sponsor: Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren, S.C.

Contributing sponsors: Be Spectacled; Century Landscaping; Litho-Craft; R&R Insurance; Southport Engineered Systems; Stephanie Murphy, DDS; Van Westen Orthodontics; and Wheel & Sprocket

Food donors: Cedar Crest Ice Cream, Klement’s Sausage, Lifeway Foods, PepsiAmericas®, Prairie Farms Dairy, Sam’s Club, Sargento Foods, Inc.

Last year's event raised more than $30,000 for the Zoological Society and its support of the Milwaukee County Zoo.

REGISTRATION FEE INCLUDES:

Entry into Zoo

Parking

Long-sleeved T-shirt

Continental breakfast and picnic lunch

Crafts and activities for children

Wearing a helmet is mandatory to participate in this event.

Registration Fees

Zoological Society Member Non-Member Day of Ride Adult (14 & over) $35 $40 $45 Child (13 & under)* $12 $15 $20 Family of 4** $85 $100 XX

* No one under 18 is admitted without an adult.

** Family of 4 is defined as 2 adults and 2 children