16-year-old charged as adult in fatal hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy is being charged as an adult in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 41-year-old man and left a 31-year-old woman critically injured. Prosecutors say the boy was driving a stolen truck, and he cut off his GPS monitoring device two days before the crash.

Authorities were able to identify the suspect through witnesses and social media. In one Facebook post, he talked about cutting off his GPS monitoring device and the chaos he wanted to cause.

Garrett Baublit lost his life in the crash at 17th and Highland on Aug. 16. His passenger was critically injured. Those who knew Baublit described him as a devoted father and selfless person, who made sure to never pass judgement on anyone around him.

Prosecutors say just after 4 a.m., a stolen truck was being driven at speeds reaching 84 miles-per-hour when it went through a red light and collided with the victim’s vehicle. After weeks on the run, and several high-speed chases, Brian Vaughn was arrested at 19th and Congo. He’s now charged as an adult.

As it turned out, Vaughn was on probation, and he cut off his GPS monitoring device two days before the crash. Prosecutors say he went on Facebook to brag about it, posting: “We hopping fat, first day off bracelet, we (expletive) these streets up the rest of 2018 and da whole 2019.”

Authorities say a few minutes prior to the crash, Vaughn and other passengers in the stolen truck were involved in a purse theft and shots fired incident.

Baublit’s family told FOX6 News they’re happy an arrest was made:

“…These kids are repeat offenders and were out joyriding at 4 a.m. Where were the parents? Parents need to be more involved in their kid’s life. The judicial system is failing our kids and the community for not enforcing harsher consequences for auto theft. These cars are being used as weapons with the reckless driving and no regards for anyone’s life on the road.”