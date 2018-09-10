After string of closures, proposals suggest moving South Shore Beach

MILWAUKEE — After a string of closures for E. coli concerns, Milwaukee’s South Shore Beach could move. Milwaukee County officials on Monday, Sept. 10 presented a number of options, all of which involve moving the beach, creating a new area further south of the existing location.

“It’s beautiful. I can take my dog here to swim in the water,” said Maggie McInnes.

But McInnes, a Bay View native, said she avoids going near the water because of what’s in it.

“I understand that they get a certain number of dumpings a year. but to do two in a week? I mean, yeah that freaks me out and I’ve avoided the water right now,” said McInnes.

McInnes said she’s concerned about what the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) releases into the lake, but there are other factors that contribute to poor water quality like storm water runoff, bird poop and plastics.

“Some years it’s closed every other day,” a visitor said.

That was the problem Milwaukee County Parks officials were looking to address at the meeting Monday night — where several concepts were presented to improve water quality, including moving South Shore Beach altogether.

“Moving it to an area that doesn’t have those problems will allow us to have an open, clean beach for everyone,” said Marina Dimitrijevic, Milwaukee County supervisor.

Four proposals were reviewed by the public — all involving moving the beach further south. Experts say this would allow for better water flow and create a safer beach. Adding additional breakwaters and even changing the type of sand could help reduce existing problems.

“I feel like that would just create something — it’s all still one body of water. You’re just turning it from where it’s entering,” said McInnes.

Part of the plan to rehabilitate the beach stems from a $350,000 grant received by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The goal isn’t to solve all of the lake’s problems — just this area. The project still needs funding and approval. It could be as late as 2020 before any work would get underway.