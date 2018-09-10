MFD chief: Aldermen will be notified when placards go up on abandoned buildings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department on Monday, Sept. 10 explained the controversial vacant structure placarding program to Milwaukee Common Council members after some aldermen expressed concerns.

MFD officials told FOX6 News the placards are posted to help keep firefighters safe. A sign with one slash indicates the building is compromised and crews should enter with caution. The placards with an "X" signify the building is unsafe to enter unless there is a known life safety hazard in a known location. Some aldermen said they weren't notified about this effort.

"It really is what's best for our firefighters," said MFD Chief Mark Rohlfing.

Chief Rohlfing discussed the program Monday before the Milwaukee Common Council's Joint Committee on Redevelopment of Abandoned and Foreclosed Homes.

"Every one of our firefighters immediately knows the hazard in the building," said Rohlfing.

The placarding program dates back to 2009, but was recently re-established by MFD.

"It means there are hazards that will hurt our people. However, be very careful and continue with fairly normal operations," said MFD Deputy Chief David Votsis.

Alderman Bob Bauman expressed concern about the signs being posted, and said he and other city leaders weren't consulted before the placards were put up on some buildings.

"This is essentially putting a scarlet letter on a lot of the properties in our neighborhoods," said Bauman.

Chief Rohlfing said the placards are designed to help avoid risk.

"This sign is not saying 'I'm abandoned.' This sign is saying there is a danger for firefighters -- be careful," said Rohlfing.

Moving forward, Chief Rohlfing said communication will be key.

"My office probably should have stepped back and said 'we're going to be putting up placards out there. Maybe I need to let the aldermen and the public know,'" said Rohlfing.

City leaders came to an agreement after the committee meeting Monday. MFD officials said they'll notify aldermen whenever placards go up.