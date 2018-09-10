× Briggs & Stratton donates $1M, extends sponsorship of Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk for Children’s Hospital

MILWAUKEE — Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin announced on Monday, Sept. 10 that Briggs & Stratton Corporation has donated $1 million and extended the company’s exclusive title sponsorship of the hospital’s longest-standing fundraising event, Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, through 2022.

A news release says the partnership between Briggs & Stratton and Children’s Hospital has sustained the 41-year tradition of Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk long after Marquette University basketball coach Al McGuire founded the event in 1977. It is one of the largest and most successful fundraising events of its kind in the Midwest, drawing approximately 15,000 participants every year.

Each year, Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk raises more than $1 million to help Children’s Hospital provide the best care to kids.

The 41st Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk will take place on Saturday, Sept. 15, at 10:15 a.m., starting at 12th Street and Wisconsin Avenue on the Marquette University campus and ending at Maier Festival Park (Summerfest grounds). Participants can register online at alsrun.com or on site at the event.