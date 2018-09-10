Cudahy bakery raises enough for 2 AEDs for area sports teams

CUDAHY — The owner of a Cudahy bakery has gone above and beyond once again.

Jennifer Clark with Jen’s Sweet Treats started raising money after she heard the Cudahy High School’s junior football team needed a life-saving defibrillator. The fundraising effort went well beyond expectations, raising enough to actually buy a second AED for the Cudahy Little League team.

“So I reached out to the other associations to see if they have one, which they didn’t… which is very important. I mean, you know, pray to God we never need one, but if they do, then they have it and they can save a life,” said Clark.

It’s a personal cause for Clark, who said she once lost a loved one to a heart attack.

You may remember, Clark raised thousands of dollars for the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski.