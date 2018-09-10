Fall in love with fall with these fun DIY decorations

MILWAUKEE -- Fall is full of color, so there's no better time to bring elements of the outdoors in! Collin Falvey with Collin O’Brien Event & Designs joins FOX6 Wake Up with some crafts that will get you feeling cozy.
- Craft #1: "Pumpkin Patch - Patched Pumpkins"
- No Carve Pumpkins are a great way to decorate for Fall and then transition into Halloween since the pumpkins will still be useable and ripe.
- Crafter's Tip: To save money, skim through your closet or the local thrift store and use embellished and appliqued clothes/fabrics that can be cut up to make 'patches'.
- Craft #2: "Gathered Garland"
- Take a cue from Mother Nature when it comes to your home décor this season. Take a walk in your favorite park or your own backyard, and gather items from the Fall Foliage to bring an earthy warmth to your home.
- Crafter's Tip: You can treat your Pinecones in the oven to not only help them open up, but to rid them of any bugs. On a baking sheet, place Pinecones in the oven for 30 minutes or until they are fully bloomed at 200 degrees.
- Craft #3: "Macra-Mazing"
- Carry one of 2018`s biggest trends into the season with this adorable wall/door hanging. With thousands of patterns and designs online, this is a great customizable craft for any and all skill levels. Why 'Knot' give it a try?
- Crafter's Tip: Aside from basic rope, you can use the same techniques with twine, yarn, or even strips of fabric. For an outdoor piece, you can use clothes line rope , which is weather safe.