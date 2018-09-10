First look: Chinese artisans put finishing touches on China Lights Panda-Mania

HALES CORNERS — We are getting our first look at China Lights “Panda-Mania” — which is set to be held at Boerner Botanical Gardens from Sept. 21 through Oct. 21.

Thirty-two Chinese artisans are now putting the finishing touches on one of this year’s show-stopping attractions – a giant panda – which is three stories tall and made from thousands of ping-pong balls. The display is located outside the entrance to the Boerner Botanical Gardens and is free for all to see.

China Lights Panda-Mania kicks of at Boerner Botanical Gardens on Friday, September 21st with the premier of this GIANT ping pong ball panda! 🐼 | @fox6now pic.twitter.com/UgXHpeRZuS — Kasey Chronis (@KaseyChronisTV) September 10, 2018

China Lights Panda-Mania tickets are on sale now! CLICK HERE for more information and how to purchase yours.

Festival hours will be 5:30–10 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. The event will be closed Mondays. China Lights admission tickets will be valid any night of the regular 2018 schedule.

PHOTO GALLERY (China Lights displays from years past)