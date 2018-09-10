‘He should be able to play:’ Fans discuss Aaron Rodgers’ injury, Packers’ thrilling victory in opener

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers’ knee injury during the season opener vs. the rival Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 9 has spawned a lot of speculation.

Mike McCarthy says the team is still awaiting information on the extent of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ knee injury.

Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter after returning in the second half to rally the Packers from a 20-0 deficit for a 24-23 win in the season opener over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

Rodgers said he would undergo more tests on Monday, but that he was planning to play next week against the Minnesota Vikings.

On Monday, McCarthy said no decision has been made. The Packers return to the practice field on Wednesday.

Rodgers left in the second quarter against the Bears on a cart after slipping to the turf during a sack and reaching back for the back of his left leg. Rodgers had ACL surgery on his left knee in college.

But he was cleared to return at halftime and came back out for the Packers’ first series of the third quarter.

Callers during The Big Show at 105.7 FM The Fan had opinions Monday about the exciting Packers’ finish Sunday and Rodgers’ injury.

Caller: “He should be able to play, but he’s kinda a little bit of a statue for about three or four weeks.”

The Big Show crew, which includes former Packers’ players LeRoy Butler and Gary Ellerson analyzed Sunday’s game and looked ahead to the rest of the season.

“You’re going to get some Clay Matthews talk, because everybody wants him to be better. You’re going to get some Aaron Rodgers conversation. You’re going to get some Mike Pettine, who’s the defensive coordinator, because a lot of people don’t understand what his defense is going to be about,” said Ellerson.

“For the most part, it’s a lot of unknowns. You have a new defensive coordinator, a new GM, although you have the same head coach. So it’s going to take a few weeks for this team to kinda gel together,” said Butler.

Ellerson admitted when Rodgers went down, it scared him.

“A lot. And we were thinking ‘OK, what are we going to be doing for 16 games on our show?'” said Ellerson.

While fans were excited about Sunday’s thrilling 24-23 victory over the Bears, most of the callers on The Big Show were focused on the future. The Packers face the Vikings Sunday, Sept. 16 at Lambeau.