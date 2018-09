× Milwaukee Police Department squad involved in crash, 2 officers hurt

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Police Department squad car was involved in a wreck at 91st and Mill Rd. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 10.

At least one other vehicle appears to have been involved in the crash.

Officials say two officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

