Milwaukee woman accused of fatally stabbing man, investigators find ‘bloody butcher knife’

MILWAUKEE — Danielle Latham of Milwaukee is accused of fatally stabbing Quantrell Ross on Monday, Sept. 3. Latham, 33, now faces the following criminal charges:

First degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to an apartment near 29th and Highland on Sept. 3 for a battery/cutting complaint. When they arrived on the scene, they “observed the defendant sitting on the floor of the lobby with blood on her hands and clothes.”

Inside a nearby apartment, they found Ross unresponsive on the living room floor. Life-saving measures were taken, but unsuccessful. Ross was pronounced deceased on the scene.

First responders on the scene examined Latham and “described her as calm.” They say she did not have any stabs or cuts. But a search of a suitcase that she had turned up a “bloody butcher knife.”

When questioned by investigators, Latham claimed that Ross “had been punching her so she grabbed the kitchen knife and ‘jabbed’ him.” Latham later went on to say she had pushed Ross, that he fell into a table, and that was “what made me pick up the knife and stab him.”

If convicted on the more serious charge, Latham faces up to 60 years in prison. Latham made her initial appearance in court on Saturday, Sept. 8. She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 14.