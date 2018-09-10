Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb celebrates big win with newborn son

What a day for Randall Cobb! After beating archrivals, the Chicago Bears, in Lambeau Sunday night, Sept. 9, Cobb showed off the game winning ball to his newborn son.

On Instagram, Cobb posted a picture of his newborn son along with the football commenting: “Baby boy, I brought you a present home! #MyWhy”

Cobb and his wife Aiyda Cobb welcome their son in early August.

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver ran the ball in for a 75-yard touchdown late in the fourth — bringing the Packers in the lead 24-23.

Sunday marked the first time in franchise history that the Packers won after trailing by 17-plus points entering the fourth quarter, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.