Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb celebrates big win with newborn son

What a day for Randall Cobb! After beating archrivals, the Chicago Bears, in Lambeau Sunday night, Sept. 9, Cobb showed off the game winning ball to his newborn son.

Baby boy, I brought you a present home! #MyWhy

On Instagram, Cobb posted a picture of his newborn son along with the football commenting: “Baby boy, I brought you a present home! #MyWhy

Cobb and his wife Aiyda Cobb welcome their son in early August.

Mi amor x2!

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver ran the ball in for a 75-yard touchdown late in the fourth — bringing the Packers in the lead 24-23.

Sunday marked the first time in franchise history that the Packers won after trailing by 17-plus points entering the fourth quarter, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.