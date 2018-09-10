× Police: Woman killed estranged husband outside Walmart, in front of 3 kids

MEREDITH, La. — Police said a Louisiana woman shot her estranged husband in the chest, killing him in front of their three children in a Walmart parking lot over the weekend.

Kayla Coutee, 31, was charged with second-degree murder following the fatal shooting Saturday afternoon, Sept. 8.

The woman and her husband had planned to meet at a Walmart in Alexandria to “exchange custody” of their children, the town’s police department said in a statement posted to Facebook.

At one point during the handoff, Giles allegedly shot him.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 30-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.

“Emergency personnel responded and attempted to resuscitate the man, but were unable to, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said.

Their three children were not injured and were later released to the custody of other family members.