Prosecutors: Suspected ‘drug kit’ found in striking vehicle after hit-and-run near Carroll University

WAUKESHA — An Elkhorn man with prior OWI convictions is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday, Sept. 8 near Carroll University in Waukesha.

Samuel Gauger, 39, of Elkhorn, faces four charges:

Possession of narcotic drugs

Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, third offense

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Hit-and-run, attended vehicle

According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 8, around 8:15 p.m., police responded to the area near East Avenue and Cook Street for a report of a hit-and-run. They learned the suspect vehicle had fled westbound on Cook Street, and the striking van was located in a Carroll University parking lot.

Gauger was identified as the driver, and said he was just off Highway 164, and he didn’t stop “because he didn’t have a good place to pull over.” His vehicle was found to have significant front end damage. The complaint says Gauger said he hadn’t consumed any alcohol, but he did admit to using suboxone early that morning, and the complaint notes that his story about how much he had used changed throughout his contact with police. Field sobriety tests were performed poorly, but a preliminary breath test revealed a result of .00 grams of alcohol.

A search was conducted on Gauger’s vehicle, and a glass pipe was found in the center console. It tested positive for the presence of THC. Investigators also found a suspected “drug kit” in the vehicle. Gauger was taken to the hospital for a blood draw.

As for the crash, investigators learned the vehicle Gauger was allegedly driving failed to stay in its lane, and struck another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The complaint notes that Gauger has two prior OWI convictions, in March of 2006 and August of 2011.

Gauger made his initial appearance in court on Sept. 10. A hearing was set for Sept. 18. A $2,5000 signature bond and $500 cash bond were set.