Relishing the moment: Coach Mike McCarthy talks about Rodgers’ injury, victory over Bears

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy is talking about Sunday night’s victory over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the second half after returning from injury, and the Green Bay Packers overcame a 20-point deficit for a thrilling 24-23 win over the Bears.

Sunday marked the first time in franchise history that the Packers won after trailing by 17-plus points entering the fourth quarter, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Packers also posted the second-largest comeback in franchise history at Lambeau Field, behind only a rally from 21 points down to beat New Orleans on Sept. 17, 1989.