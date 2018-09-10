Relishing the moment: Coach Mike McCarthy talks about Rodgers’ injury, victory over Bears

Posted 1:25 pm, September 10, 2018, by , Updated at 01:30PM, September 10, 2018

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy is talking about Sunday night’s victory over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.

GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Randall Cobb #18 during the fourth quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the second half after returning from injury, and the Green Bay Packers overcame a 20-point deficit for a thrilling 24-23 win over the Bears.

Sunday marked the first time in franchise history that the Packers won after trailing by 17-plus points entering the fourth quarter, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Packers also posted the second-largest comeback in franchise history at Lambeau Field, behind only a rally from 21 points down to beat New Orleans on Sept. 17, 1989.

GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after a game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Bears 24-23. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

