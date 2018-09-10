Report: WI ranks in the top 15 happiest states in America
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin has been ranked the 11th happiest state in America, according to an analysis by WalletHub.com.
To put together this list, WalletHub officials compared the 50 states across 31 key indicators of happiness. The data set ranges from emotional health to income level to sports participation rate.
Below are Wisconsin’s statistics, according to WalletHub:
Happiness in Wisconsin (1=Happiest; 25=Avg.)
- Ranked 22nd for percentage of depressed adults
- Ranked 20th for adequate sleep rate
- Ranked 23rd for suicide rate
- Ranked 18th for long-term unemployment rate
- Ranked 16th for number of work hours
- Ranked fourth for volunteer rate
- Ranked ninth for separation & divorce rate
- Ranked 12th for safety
According to WalletHub, the U.S. ranked 18th on this year’s World Happiness Report — down four spots since the previous edition.
Below is a complete list of where each state ranks as it relates to the happiest states in the U.S.:
|Overall Rank
(1 = Happiest)
|State
|Total Score
|‘Emotional & Physical Well-Being’ Rank
|‘Work Environment’ Rank
|‘Community & Environment’ Rank
|1
|Hawaii
|68.27
|1
|30
|4
|2
|Utah
|67.84
|18
|1
|2
|3
|Minnesota
|67.26
|2
|6
|10
|4
|North Dakota
|65.62
|6
|9
|6
|5
|California
|63.14
|4
|24
|12
|6
|Idaho
|63.09
|24
|2
|1
|7
|Maryland
|61.78
|7
|38
|5
|8
|Iowa
|61.07
|8
|18
|11
|9
|South Dakota
|60.80
|14
|13
|8
|10
|Nebraska
|59.11
|10
|17
|28
|11
|Wisconsin
|58.87
|16
|11
|14
|12
|Connecticut
|58.24
|9
|40
|18
|13
|New Jersey
|58.10
|3
|44
|38
|14
|New York
|57.35
|5
|42
|39
|15
|Virginia
|57.35
|15
|25
|27
|16
|Massachusetts
|56.85
|13
|14
|42
|17
|Washington
|56.44
|29
|5
|9
|18
|Colorado
|55.38
|19
|3
|46
|19
|Georgia
|55.15
|25
|16
|7
|20
|North Carolina
|53.69
|21
|21
|37
|21
|Arizona
|52.92
|27
|12
|34
|22
|Texas
|52.56
|11
|28
|49
|23
|Illinois
|52.47
|12
|45
|44
|24
|New Hampshire
|52.37
|23
|27
|31
|25
|Kansas
|52.30
|22
|33
|36
|26
|Nevada
|51.80
|40
|15
|3
|27
|Delaware
|51.67
|17
|37
|45
|28
|Montana
|51.08
|37
|7
|17
|29
|Florida
|51.01
|20
|20
|47
|30
|Pennsylvania
|50.54
|28
|41
|15
|31
|Rhode Island
|50.44
|30
|31
|29
|32
|Indiana
|50.20
|32
|22
|25
|33
|Maine
|49.81
|36
|10
|30
|34
|Michigan
|49.52
|34
|26
|20
|35
|Wyoming
|48.90
|31
|43
|22
|36
|South Carolina
|48.26
|38
|32
|13
|37
|Ohio
|48.19
|35
|36
|16
|38
|Vermont
|48.18
|26
|23
|48
|39
|Oregon
|48.05
|43
|4
|24
|40
|Tennessee
|46.13
|41
|8
|40
|41
|New Mexico
|43.35
|39
|47
|35
|42
|Missouri
|42.76
|45
|34
|21
|43
|Mississippi
|41.63
|42
|46
|26
|44
|Kentucky
|39.42
|48
|19
|19
|45
|Alabama
|39.35
|46
|39
|43
|46
|Oklahoma
|38.89
|47
|35
|33
|47
|Alaska
|38.21
|33
|49
|50
|48
|Louisiana
|37.15
|44
|50
|41
|49
|Arkansas
|36.61
|50
|29
|23
|50
|West Virginia
|33.42
|49
|48
|32