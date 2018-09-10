Report: WI ranks in the top 15 happiest states in America

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin has been ranked the 11th happiest state in America, according to an analysis by WalletHub.com.

To put together this list, WalletHub officials compared the 50 states across 31 key indicators of happiness. The data set ranges from emotional health to income level to sports participation rate.

Below are Wisconsin’s statistics, according to WalletHub:

Happiness in Wisconsin (1=Happiest; 25=Avg.)

  • Ranked 22nd for percentage of depressed adults
  • Ranked 20th  for adequate sleep rate
  • Ranked 23rd for suicide rate
  • Ranked 18th for long-term unemployment rate
  • Ranked 16th for number of work hours
  • Ranked fourth for volunteer rate
  • Ranked ninth for separation & divorce rate
  • Ranked 12th for safety

According to WalletHub, the U.S. ranked 18th on this year’s World Happiness Report — down four spots since the previous edition.

Below is a complete list of where each state ranks as it relates to the happiest states in the U.S.:

Overall Rank
(1 = Happiest)		 State Total Score ‘Emotional & Physical Well-Being’ Rank ‘Work Environment’ Rank  ‘Community & Environment’ Rank
1 Hawaii 68.27 1 30 4
2 Utah 67.84 18 1 2
3 Minnesota 67.26 2 6 10
4 North Dakota 65.62 6 9 6
5 California 63.14 4 24 12
6 Idaho 63.09 24 2 1
7 Maryland 61.78 7 38 5
8 Iowa 61.07 8 18 11
9 South Dakota 60.80 14 13 8
10 Nebraska 59.11 10 17 28
11 Wisconsin 58.87 16 11 14
12 Connecticut 58.24 9 40 18
13 New Jersey 58.10 3 44 38
14 New York 57.35 5 42 39
15 Virginia 57.35 15 25 27
16 Massachusetts 56.85 13 14 42
17 Washington 56.44 29 5 9
18 Colorado 55.38 19 3 46
19 Georgia 55.15 25 16 7
20 North Carolina 53.69 21 21 37
21 Arizona 52.92 27 12 34
22 Texas 52.56 11 28 49
23 Illinois 52.47 12 45 44
24 New Hampshire 52.37 23 27 31
25 Kansas 52.30 22 33 36
26 Nevada 51.80 40 15 3
27 Delaware 51.67 17 37 45
28 Montana 51.08 37 7 17
29 Florida 51.01 20 20 47
30 Pennsylvania 50.54 28 41 15
31 Rhode Island 50.44 30 31 29
32 Indiana 50.20 32 22 25
33 Maine 49.81 36 10 30
34 Michigan 49.52 34 26 20
35 Wyoming 48.90 31 43 22
36 South Carolina 48.26 38 32 13
37 Ohio 48.19 35 36 16
38 Vermont 48.18 26 23 48
39 Oregon 48.05 43 4 24
40 Tennessee 46.13 41 8 40
41 New Mexico 43.35 39 47 35
42 Missouri 42.76 45 34 21
43 Mississippi 41.63 42 46 26
44 Kentucky 39.42 48 19 19
45 Alabama 39.35 46 39 43
46 Oklahoma 38.89 47 35 33
47 Alaska 38.21 33 49 50
48 Louisiana 37.15 44 50 41
49 Arkansas 36.61 50 29 23
50 West Virginia 33.42 49 48 32

 