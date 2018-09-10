× Report: WI ranks in the top 15 happiest states in America

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin has been ranked the 11th happiest state in America, according to an analysis by WalletHub.com.

To put together this list, WalletHub officials compared the 50 states across 31 key indicators of happiness. The data set ranges from emotional health to income level to sports participation rate.

Below are Wisconsin’s statistics, according to WalletHub:

Happiness in Wisconsin (1=Happiest; 25=Avg.)

Ranked 22nd for percentage of depressed adults

Ranked 20th for adequate sleep rate

Ranked 23rd for suicide rate

Ranked 18th for long-term unemployment rate

Ranked 16th for number of work hours

Ranked fourth for volunteer rate

Ranked ninth for separation & divorce rate

Ranked 12th for safety

According to WalletHub, the U.S. ranked 18th on this year’s World Happiness Report — down four spots since the previous edition.

Below is a complete list of where each state ranks as it relates to the happiest states in the U.S.: