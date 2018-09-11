343 helmets outside Fiserv Forum honor firefighters lost on 9/11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Fire Department honored the firefighters who died during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Members of the department, including Chief Mark Rohlfing, gathered Tuesday morning, Sept. 11 outside Fiserv Forum to pay tribute to the lives lost.

During the ceremony, the names of the New York firefighters lost on 9/11 were read, and a helmet for each was laid across the plaza at 4th and Juneau.

"It gives you an idea. It's easy to say 343, but when you see the helmets, you realize how many that is," said Chief Rohlfing.

Milwaukee's firefighters took turns reading the names.

"Solemnly reading the names just reminds us they were no different than Milwaukee firefighters and firefighters all over the country," said Rohlfing.

It took nearly 30 minutes to read all 343 names.

"It always reminds me that those individuals showed up to work just like every one of these firefighters did that day. Unfortunately, we had an attack on our country and they did their job," said Firefighter Sean Hanley, Milwaukee Fire Department.

"We're such a fast society and busy, to just take a moment and remember what happened and remember those who gave their lives," said Rohlfing.

In addition to Tuesday's ceremony, two MFD ladder trucks displayed the American flag.