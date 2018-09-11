$5 footlong deal might go away at your Subway store

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 21: A Subway sandwich is seen in a restaurant as the company announced a settlement over a class-action lawsuit that alleged that Subway engaged in deceptive marketing for its 6-inch and 12-inch sandwiches and served customers less food than they were paying for on October 21, 2015 in Miami, Florida. While it denies the claims, Subway said that franchisees would be required to have a measurement tool in stores to make sure loaves are 12-inches. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE — A big change is coming to Subway, and $5 footlong lovers won’t be happy about it.
Soon, the signature 12-inch deal might not be available at your local Subway.
CEO Trevor Haynes told USA Today each individual franchise owner can choose whether to offer the option, with the change taking effect this month (September).
The $5 footlong had been off the menu for years, when Subway gave it second life in winter of 2017. A lot of franchisees weren’t happy. Their beef, so to speak, was the pricing. They complained about the narrow profit margins that came along with the deal.
The chain is pushing franchise owners to experiment with their own value deals based on business costs.