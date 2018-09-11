× $5 footlong deal might go away at your Subway store

MILWAUKEE — A big change is coming to Subway, and $5 footlong lovers won’t be happy about it.

Soon, the signature 12-inch deal might not be available at your local Subway.

CEO Trevor Haynes told USA Today each individual franchise owner can choose whether to offer the option, with the change taking effect this month (September).

The $5 footlong had been off the menu for years, when Subway gave it second life in winter of 2017. A lot of franchisees weren’t happy. Their beef, so to speak, was the pricing. They complained about the narrow profit margins that came along with the deal.

The chain is pushing franchise owners to experiment with their own value deals based on business costs.