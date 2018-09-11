Amazon will offer real Christmas trees this year 🎄

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 13: A man dressed as Santa Claus helps families choose their own trees at Sydney Christmas Tree Farm at Duffy's Forest on December 13, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. People avidly select their chosen tree from over 4,000 available before cutting it down and transporting it back to their home in time for Christmas festivities. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 13: A man dressed as Santa Claus helps families choose their own trees at Sydney Christmas Tree Farm at Duffy's Forest on December 13, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. People avidly select their chosen tree from over 4,000 available before cutting it down and transporting it back to their home in time for Christmas festivities. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE — Amazon is offering one-stop shopping for Christmas tree buyers
The online retail giant will add real Christmas trees to its inventory.
The trees will be shipped in the boxes the company normally uses, without water. The trees for sale will include Douglas Firs and Norfolk Island Pines.
Each tree will arrive within 10 days of being cut down.
Amazon sold trees shorter than three feet tall in 2017. Now, customers will have the option of buying a seven-footer.