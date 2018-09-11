× Amazon will offer real Christmas trees this year 🎄

MILWAUKEE — Amazon is offering one-stop shopping for Christmas tree buyers

The online retail giant will add real Christmas trees to its inventory.

The trees will be shipped in the boxes the company normally uses, without water. The trees for sale will include Douglas Firs and Norfolk Island Pines.

Each tree will arrive within 10 days of being cut down.

Amazon sold trees shorter than three feet tall in 2017. Now, customers will have the option of buying a seven-footer.